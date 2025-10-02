2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 5

For the first time this season, there aren’t 16 games on the NFL schedule. It’s the initial set of off-weeks, as the Atlanta Falcons (2-2), Chicago Bears (2-2), Green Bay Packers (2-1-1), and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) have some time to relax. The slate includes seven more interconference contests. On the other hand, there are just a pair of divisional showdowns. They are set for Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, and Sunday evening at Orchard Park.

Meanwhile, there are only two undefeated teams remaining after four weeks of play, and both clubs play at home this week.

Football food for thought in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Pittsburgh

Thursday, Oct. 2

San Francisco (3-1) at L.A. Rams (3-1): This series has seen a sudden turnaround as the Rams have won the last three meetings after dropping nine of the previous 10 overall clashes between Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. A banged-up Brock Purdy gives way to Mac Jones in this key divisional clash at SoFi Stadium.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Minnesota (2-2) vs. Cleveland (1-3) (Tottenham, London): The Vikings continue their overseas tour and are once again the “road” team vs. an AFC North club. There will be a new quarterback for the Browns in rookie Dillon Gabriel. Minnesota has allowed a combined 12 sacks in their two losses (6 in 2 wins).

Houston (1-3) at Baltimore (1-3): It’s a battle of struggling defending division champions in Baltimore where the Texans have yet to taste victory (0-8, including playoffs). It’s also a meeting between teams that have allowed the fewest (Texans: 51) and the most (Ravens: 133) points in the league this season.

Miami (1-3) at Carolina (1-3): After not forcing a turnover during their 0-3 start, the Dolphins came up with three Jets’ miscues in the club’s 27-21 Monday night victory. The disappointing Panthers have dropped five straight games vs. AFC competition dating back to 2024, by a combined score of 160-88.

Las Vegas (1-3) at Indianapolis (3-1): It’s been all downhill for the Silver and Black since winning at New England in Week 1. The Raiders have turned over the ball eight times in four games, seven of those Geno Smith interceptions. Pete Carroll’s slumping team fell to the Bears last week despite rushing for 240 yards.

N.Y. Giants (1-3) at New Orleans (0-4): Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, making his first NFL starts, was a big part of the team’s upset win over the Chargers last week. Save for a forgettable outing at Seattle, the winless Saints have been a pesky foe. Only three teams have allowed more rushing yards than the Giants.

Dallas (1-2-1) at N.Y. Jets (0-4): The Cowboys have been a different team at home compared to the road. Dallas has scored 40 points in each of their two games at AT&T Stadium this season, a combined 34 points in two road losses. The struggling Jets are 0-4 for the first time since losing their first 13 games in 2020.

Denver (2-2) at Philadelphia (4-0): The Broncos make their first appearance in the City of Brotherly Love since 2017 as the reigning Super Bowl champions face a 2024 playoff team for the fourth straight week. Only the Texans have allowed fewer points than Denver. The Birds are 4-0 for the third time in four years.

Tennessee (0-4) at Arizona (2-2): The Titans head to the desert for the first time since 2017 to face a team that has dropped two straight games, but gets extra time to prep for this clash. Titans’ rookie Cam Ward has been sacked 17 times. All four of the Cardinals’ games have been decided by seven points or less.

Tampa Bay (3-1) at Seattle (3-1): It’s the 50th season for both the Buccaneers and Seahawks as each entered the league as expansion teams in 1976. That year, the former went 0-14 and the ‘Hawks finished 2-12. This clash features 2018 first-rounders Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, both Pro Bowlers in 2024.

Detroit (3-1) at Cincinnati (2-2): Dan Campbell’s team takes on an AFC North team for the third straight week. The Lions have scored an astounding 124 points in their last three games after being stifled by the Packers in Week 1. The sputtering Bengals have dropped two in a row, by a combined 76-13 count.

Washington (2-2) at L.A. Chargers (3-1): After missing the last two games, Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels returns on Sunday. He’ll be dealing with a Chargers’ defense that has racked up 13 sacks and allowed only six offensive TDs in four outings. Both of Washington’s losses have come on the road.

New England (2-2) at Buffalo (4-0): Sean McDermott’s squad is the lone unbeaten team in the AFC, and face a divisional rival for the third time in four games. The Bills have scored 30-plus points in each of their first four games. It’s worth noting that the Patriots have allowed fewer points (81) than Buffalo (90).

Monday, Oct. 6

Kansas City (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1): The defending AFC champions have rebounded from a 0-2 start to get back to the .500 mark. Liam Coen’s club is a big surprise, and a victory here means the Jaguars match their win total from 2024. Jacksonville’s 13 takeaways are four more than they managed in all of ’24.