NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Jaylen Waddle landing spots if Dolphins move on in 2026

Among the star players whose names have already been thrown out there in the juiciest NFL trade rumors, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has to be near the top of the list.

The Dolphins are under new management in the 2026 offseason with Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley coming in from the Green Bay Packers organization and taking over as general manager and head coach, respectively. Would those two actually come in and send Waddle packing?

Well, there are reasons to believe they would be more than justified in doing so. Waddle is already going to be 28 years old in 2026, and his cap hits rise substantially after this season. This could be their only chance to maximize value for Waddle, who was supposedly at least somewhat available at last year's deadline under the previous regime. If the Dolphins actually traded him this offseason, where would be the best places for him to land?

3 ideal landing spots if the Dolphins trade Jaylen Waddle elsewhere in 2026

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders being near the top of this list is maybe a bit of a shocker, but they could be a sneaky aggressive team when it comes to upgrading this position in 2026. The Commanders made a trade last offseason for Deebo Samuel, and that move did pay off for them in terms of the value Samuel brought to the table, but the receiver position as a whole really struggled this past year.

Despite the fact that he only played in 10 games, Terry McLaurin still finished third on the team in total targets last year. The Commanders brought in a new receivers coach this offseason, former NFL slot god Wes Welker, who was on the Dolphins' coaching staff in 2022 as well.

The Commanders should be motivated to add weapons for Jayden Daniels and the connection Waddle has with Welker could help.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might not have a significant coaching connection or anything like that for Waddle on their staff, but they do have one of his really good pals on the roster. Waddle is tight with Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, one of the best players in the NFL and one of the key leaders on a stellar Broncos roster.

If Waddle has any say in where he would want to play, you would have to think the Broncos would be a great option for him. They need a receiver with his skill set and ability to not only get open quickly (and often), but make plays in space after the catch. Bo Nix has desperately lacked that kind of presence at receiver in his first two NFL seasons, especially as much as Sean Payton likes to get rid of the ball quickly.

The Broncos have the Russell Wilson dead cap off the books this offseason, and in what they believe to be a Super Bowl window, they should be expected to be aggressive in pursuing a trade like this. And it also just so happens that they looked into this idea during the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans aren't necessarily the "contender taking a big swing" on this list, but they are a team with a young quarterback, a great coaching staff, a ton of cap space, and all the motivation required to make a bold move for someone like Waddle.

Even with a veteran like Calvin Ridley already on the roster, the Titans have to think about what's best for the longer-term future of the team and Cam Ward. The idea of adding a player like Waddle is something that could take that offense -- and Ward's game -- to the next level.

The Giants -- with Brian Daboll as their head coach -- were active in trying to get Waddle before last year's trade deadline. You'd have to think Daboll would still be interested in getting him now that he's in Tennessee.