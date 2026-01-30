NFL trade rumors: 3 Jordan Addison trade destinations after Vikings bombshell move

The Minnesota Vikings just dropped a major bombshell on the rest of the NFL, firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just weeks before the start of NFL free agency. The Vikings had given Adofo-Mensah a contract extension just last offseason, so this decision is undoubtedly taking the NFL world by surprise.

Now that Adofo-Mensah is gone, it's reasonable to assume that a number of players could already have one foot out the door before the offseason begins. With the Vikings nearly $40 million in the salary cap hole this offseason, some big (necessary) moves will have to be made.

One of those moves could end up being trading wide receiver Jordan Addison, who is in the last year of his rookie contract. Addison has had run-ins with the law almost every year since 2023, and was suspended three games for it last year. He's as good as gone from Minnesota this offseason, but who will want to trade for him?

NFL trade rumors: 3 teams that could trade for Vikings WR Jordan Addison in 2026

1. Buffalo Bills

If there's a wide receiver trade to be made in the 2026 offseason, you almost have to consider the Buffalo Bills as a potential suitor until proven otherwise. The Bills will be aggressively on the hunt for wide receiver help this offseason, and I think that would even include someone like Addison with off-field issues.

That's a risk they might be willing to take.

Joe Brady has taken over as the Bills' head coach, and with the team's aggressive decision to fire Sean McDermott immediately after losing to the Broncos in the playoffs, they're undoubtedly going to take that same "get out of my way" type of approach to upgrading their biggest weaknesses.

And right now, that's at receiver.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

It'll be interesting to see if this is the type of move the Pittsburgh Steelers are opposed to under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but they are another team that should absolutely be expected to be in on many of the top receivers available via trade.

The Steelers have a lot of salary cap space available (over $45 million) so they don't need to go the "budget-friendly" route, necessarily, but it doesn't hurt to have the chance to cash in on the last year of a player's rookie deal when you already paid DK Metcalf last year.

If Aaron Rodgers is convinced to come back for another season, there's no excuse for this team to stand pat at receiver. Addison played some of his college ball in Pittsburgh, so playing for the Steelers would be a homecoming for him, of sorts.

3. New England Patriots

It doesn't seem like Mike Vrabel is afraid to take on any personality in his locker room. Vrabel and the Patriots brought in Stefon Diggs this past offseason on a three-year contract worth $69 million, so you already know they're not risk-averse.

Of course, every team is going to have to do a vetting process on someone like Addison if they're going to trade for him, but Drake Maye throwing the deep ball to a playmaker like Addison is a match made in football heaven.

The Patriots have an obvious need at receiver, and they likely feel like they have the locker room culture to make a move like this work.