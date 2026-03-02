NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Maxx Crosby trade packages after NFL insider's bombshell update

For a while now, it's been hard to gauge definitively whether or not Maxx Crosby will be traded at some point this offseason. On one hand, Crosby is surely a bit frustrated with how things have gone with the Raiders in recent years.

Crosby has lost, and lost some more with the franchise despite barely ever taking snaps off and cementing himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. Not only is Crosby elite at what he does, but he plays one of the most important positions in the league.

With the new league year beginning right around the corner, we could see a bit of a trade market develop for the Pro Bowler, and on Monday, NFL insider Albert Breer dropped a bombshell news update that could shake up the league for years to come.

Maxx Crosby could be on his way out of the Las Vegas Raiders

Albert Breer dropped a bit of a bombshell this morning on a potential Crosby trade happening:



"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week. But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading. I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider.



So what would be the cleanest for everyone is for a market to emerge organically. And that could happen, given that most teams are going to start spending to their cap and cash budgets, and filling roster spots a week from now.



Vegas, to be sure, isn’t going to give Crosby away. I also believe, though, that it’d be difficult to find the haul that the Raiders got for Khalil Mack eight years ago, or what Dallas got for Micah Parsons last year, or what the Dolphins received for Laremy Tunsil in 2019. All of those guys were traded for packages fronted by two first-round picks. All of those guys were also much younger, nearing the ends of their rookie deals...



We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability."

Based on this report, Breer seems relatively confident that a trade could happen soon. He also goes on to mention previous big-player trades and that Crosby's value might not be quite as high. Right now, a trade for a first-round pick and a player could be what the Raiders end up getting, but what kind of trade packages could the Raiders hope to get? Let's create three of them with the team's Breer has listed.