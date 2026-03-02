NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Maxx Crosby trade packages after NFL insider's bombshell update

Maxx Crosby trade packages after Albert Breer's bomshell update

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears receive: EDGE Maxx Crosby



Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 1st-Round Pick and WR DJ Moore

The first package sees the Chicago Bears giving up a first-round pick and DJ Moore for Crosby. It does seem like Moore is on the way out one way or another, as Chicago needs the cap space, and with the Bears bringing in a stellar rookie class on the offensive side of the ball, Moore does become the odd man out here.

The Raiders would get a quality WR1 for their likely new quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, and the first-round pick they'd also receive could be used to further address the offense or even add to the defensive line with Crosby no longer in the picture.

The Bears are clearly in a win-now mode after a breakout NFC North-winning season in 2025. Chicago adding Crosby would give them a massive boost to a defensive line that desperately needs it.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens receive: EDGE Maxx Crosby



Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 1st-Round pick and WR Zay Flowers

The second package is a similar deal, but the Raiders might prefer this one, as Zay Flowers is a younger, better player than Moore and would best line up with the long-term vision. Flowers has over 3,000 yards across his first three seasons in the NFL, finishing with a career-high 1,211 yards on 2025. Flowers would need a long-term deal, but adding him to an offense that already features Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers would give Vegas a trio of stellar playmakers for Mendoza's arrival.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots receive: EDGE Maxx Crosby



Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 1st-Round Pick and 2027 2nd-Round Pick

The New England Patriots definitely outperformed their sheer roster talent in 2025, but that is not a bad thing. The Pats need a game-changing addition on both sides of the ball this offseason, and Crosby could give them one of those additions.

In this final trade package, the Raiders actually get two draft picks, a first-rounder in 2026 and a second-rounder in 2027. At the end of the day, draft picks is what the Raiders might covet the most. New England wouldn't really give up too much of their future draft capital given how elite of a player Crosby is.