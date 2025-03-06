The Las Vegas Raiders are firmly in the cellar in the AFC West, but could this mock draft help them make some legitimate progress? The team hired Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, which is a great move, but Carroll does not solve all of their issues - this team needs a franchise QB and simply more talent overall.

The Raiders are probably doing a ton of homework on all the potential QB options as we speak, and they will probably land on a short-term veteran option or a QB picked high in the 2025 NFL Draft. Until Vegas figures out their QB situation and gets their feet under them, they will continue to be among the worst teams in the NFL.

Could this 2025 NFL Mock Draft help the Las Vegas Raiders get out of the cellar?

Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team stacks insane talent in a brand-new era

6. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With the sixth overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders take Shedeur Sanders, the controversial QB from Colorado. It seems to be that some people are turned off by his personality or could also think that he simply isn't a franchise QB.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but given that the QB class is quite weak, a prospect like Sanders is going to go a lot higher than he would have had he been in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

The Raiders will probably have already signed a veteran QB option for a year in the event that they draft Shedeur Sanders.

37. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams is one of the best defensive tackle prospects in a very deep DT class, so he could come in and create one of the top DLs in the NFL alongside Maxx Crosby, who just signed a major extension, and Christian Wilkins, their big-time free agency signing from last offseason.

The Raiders getting stronger in the trenches should not be a shock seeing as Pete Carroll is their head coach. So far, the Raiders are off to a great start in this NFL Mock Draft.