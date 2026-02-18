NFL trade rumors: 3 players Dolphins could trade after major roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins appear to be in full-on rebuild mode, or "tank" mode, depending on how optimistic you view things.

And frankly, it's probably needed.

The Dolphins hired a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and a new head coach (Jeff Hafley) this offseason, and those two hires when made in the same offseason almost always equate to complete roster overhaul. We've already gotten a glimpse of that with the Dolphins cutting veteran WR Tyreek Hill and veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb (among others), but they're not done there. And they won't just cut everybody. Who are some players who could be on the move via trade in the coming weeks?

3 players the Miami Dolphins could trade in the near future with mass roster exodus underway

1. Jaylen Waddle, WR

As far as having true building blocks on the roster, one of the toughest players to let go of for the Miami Dolphins right now would have to be wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. There is a reason why the Dolphins and interim GM Champ Kelly set such a ridiculous asking price for Waddle during the 2025 season.

Teams were calling about Waddle's availability, but the asking price was too much. The Dolphins at least knew, even with their major transition on the way, that the new GM should have the chance to make a long-term decision on Waddle.

And his value hasn't likely gone down, but the price tag might. Because we're no longer in the desperation of the regular season with playoffs at stake in the immediate future, teams will be more measured, and the Dolphins will have to be more realistic. But that doesn't mean they'll have to trade Waddle. He's just 27 going on 28 in November, but even that fact might play into the idea of trading him.

If the Dolphins can get a 1st-round pick (or value) in exchange for Waddle, they might be wise to take it.

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, SAF

There are already rumblings that Minkah Fitzpatrick could (once again) be on the move away from the Miami Dolphins.

He just turned 29 years old last November, and does carry some obvious value when it comes to his versatility and playmaking ability. He has just two interceptions over the last three seasons combined, but Fitzpatrick has a very good track record and is a smart player.

Defensive coordinators love having guys who can act like coaches on the field, and Fitzpatrick is that. His value is not likely to get the Dolphins a Day 2 pick at this point, but maybe for a 4th-rounder, he could be on the move.

3. De'Von Achane, RB

We're in the offseason, so questions have to be asked, even about the players who give off the most obvious "off limits" vibes.

De'Von Achane already plays a rather devalued position as a running back, and he's already entering the last year of his rookie deal. The Dolphins have to view him as having two years of reasonable team control with the franchise tag an option next offseason, and at a very palatable price.

Even so, that only serves to increase his value in a trade, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Dolphins opened up the phone lines on an Achane trade if they received offers of multiple Day 2 selections.

Everybody knows the value Achane brings to the table, but if he's not a long-term fixture for this organization, then getting top value for him now would make a lot of sense.