NFL trade rumors: 3 TJ Hockenson landing spots if Vikings have fire sale

The Minnesota Vikings have fired their general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, leading to immediate speculation that the team might make some other bold moves in the 2026 offseason. It's difficult to know what a new set of eyes on a team and a new general manager will bring, but the Vikings are nearly $40 million in the hole to start the offseason, the 3rd-lowest cap space of any team in the NFL.

One of the players already being discussed as a potential trade candidate is actually someone who was discussed during the season as a trade candidate as well: Tight end TJ Hockenson. Hockenson is set to count over $21 million against the Vikings' cap this year, and they could save $8.89 million by trading him before March 13.

There would be plenty of teams calling if the Vikings made Hockenson available, but who needs him the most?

3 NFL teams that should be calling to trade for Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson in 2026

1. San Francisco 49ers

The injuries continue to pile up for 49ers tight end George Kittle, so how about adding another former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end into the mix?

The 49ers' offense is a perfect fit for Hockenson's skill set, and that's been proven over time. He can play in-line, he can line up in the slot, and he can do the dirty work as a blocker. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch would probably love to get Hockenson for their offense going forward, even after giving Kittle a massive contract less than a year ago.

Shanahan knows how to use 12 personnel and the 49ers will need to have multiple strong options.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos signed veteran Evan Engram with the idea that he would be the "joker" in Sean Payton's offense. But much like when many of us regular people play cards, the "joker" just stayed in the box while the rest of the cards in the deck were used.

In all seriousness, Engram's role in Denver this past season was a massive disappointment. He played a career-low 42 percent of the snaps. Even with all that in mind, it's not Engram the Broncos need to upgrade over, but veteran Adam Trautman. Trautman is a non-threat in the passing game, and the Broncos need someone who is much more of a threat when they go with heavy personnel.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are heading into the 2026 offseason where Cade Otton is a free agent, and they might not bring him back.

Otton has given the Bucs steady productivity for the past four years, and can play in-line, but will they be looking to upgrade this offseason? They are opening the 2026 offseason with just over $15 million in cap space, and while there are plenty of ways to create that space, they also have to consider the future of players like Mike Evans, Jamel Daan, Logan Hall, and others.

Trading for Hockenson would give them an upgrade for an already impressive group of skill players and pass catchers.