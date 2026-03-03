NFL Trade Rumors: 5 blockbuster trades in 2026 we'd absolutely love to see happen

There has already been a bit of trade movement before free agency, so this could potentially set the stage for some massive moves when the 2026 new league year opens in March. With teams figuring out how to 'rebuild' quickly, many others across the NFL could think that one major trade would put them over the top.

The downside here is that some teams may think they're in a better position than they actually are, leading to the wrong move. Regardless, given the uptick in aggression we have seen for years now, it's building toward 2026 being one for the ages. With free agency right around the corner, not only will there be some top-tier signings, but there will surely be some major trades.

And ahead of the offseason frenzy, let's mock up five blockbuster trades we would absolutely love to see happen.

5 blockbuster trades we'd love to see happen in the 2026 NFL Offseason

Phiiladelphia Eagles trade WR AJ Brown to the Buffalo Bills

Years ago, Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane swung a major trade for Stefon Diggs, giving a then young Josh Allen a top-tier weapon to help his development. Allen played some of the best football of his career with Diggs, but after a handful of productive seasons, it seemed like it was time for Diggs and the Bills to go their separate ways.

With Buffalo's wide receiver room in a flat-out horrific spot, Beane might have to work the phones again, and he should call up Howie Roseman and pry AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen was throwing to the likes of Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, and that simply cannot happen going forward.

Buffalo would get someone who could help the team make a Super Bowl push if they would be able to acquire Brown.