NFL Trade Rumors: 5 blockbuster trades in 2026 we'd absolutely love to see happen

Miami Dolphins trade WR Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos

For what it's worth, the Denver Broncos had some level of interest in Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at the NFL Trade Deadline this past season, but the Broncos clearly were not willing to pay the price to acquire him, which was a mistake.

Had the Broncos swung this deal and had Waddle on the field, they may have won the Super Bowl this year given just how underwhelming the team's receiver room has been. For multiple years now, Courtland Sutton has been the no. 1 target, but he profiles as a high-end no. 2 and struggles with untimely drops.

Waddle's skillset of being a consistent downfield separator fits right in atop the Broncos depth chart at the position. This move would then push guys like Sutton and Troy Franklin into a slot 'down' on the depth chart, which best suits their current abilities.

With Bo Nix clearly being a franchise quarterback and the Broncos not necessarily having many other urgent needs, swinging this trade would absolutely unlock Nix's potential in a crucial year three.

Las Vegas Raiders trade EDGE Maxx Crosby to the Chicago Bears

Last offseason, the Chicago Bears overhauled the interior offensive line, and it ended up working out. This offseason, that type of change is needed along the defensive line, and a Maxx Crosby trade would be perfect. Not only would the Las Vegas Raiders sent Crosby out of the conference, but the Bears would get an elite pass-rusher and someone who is also stout against the run.

The Bears would likely have to package someone like DJ Moore in the deal, but Crosby is the type of major impact addition that could thrust Chicago from playoff status to Super Bowl status. Given how much of an emphasis this front office put on the trenches last offseason, we could see that emphasis develop this offseason.