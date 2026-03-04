NFL Trade Rumors: Ideal landing spots for WR DJ Moore as free agency approaches

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have to get an upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, as they don't have a clear-cut no. 1 target and just aren't going to see Bo Nix and the passing attack develop unless some help is brought in. Both Moore and Courtland Sutton were a part of the 2018 NFL Draft class, but Moore has been significantly more productive during his career.

A '1a' '1b' situation with Moore and Sutton would strain opposing defenses, as the Broncos still have Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr to use as well. We've seen Sutton thrust into a top role in the room, but he's simply not built for that at this point. Set to play in his age-31 season, Moore could slide into that top role and allow Sutton and the other players to settle more into roles that best fit their current skillsets.

With Denver clearly in a Super Bowl window, swinging a trade like this makes sense.

Kansas City Chiefs

Another AFC West team that has to find better players at wide receiver is the Kansas City Chiefs, who missed the playoffs n 2025. The Chiefs are also dealing with a bit of dysfunction in the receiver room right now. Not only that, but when Patrick Mahomes returns from his ACL recovery, he'll need a reliable weapon on offense so he's not scrambling and instead protecting that knee.

Moore on the Chiefs would not only raise the floor of the room, but would take some pressure off Mahomes.

Tennessee Titans

With a metric ton of cap space, the Tennessee Titans can pretty much do what they want this offseason. Cam Ward needs more reliable weapons, and given the stellar coaching staff the Titans have built, you get the sense that this team could breakout in 2026, as Ward really played well down the stretch.

Adding Moore would help Ward hit that next level, and even though he's just one player, we have seen young quarterbacks take leaps in recent years when given better players around them. Ward would surely love to have a reliable player like Moore on his side.