NFL Training Camp Power Rankings: Ranking top boom or bust teams for 2026

With the rest of the NFL headed to training camp shortly, the 2026 NFL Offseason has just hit another major milestone, signaling that real football is in view. The 2026 NFL regular season begins in about six weeks, and I bet the rest of this offseason flies by.

With preseason games also on the horizon, this is the part of the offseason where a ton of action happens. Not only will teams embark on the preseason, but we should see some injuries emerge as well, which is unfortunate, but it's part of the time.

We may also see some contract extension get done before the regular season. And for this year, there are some teams that firmly fit into the 'boom or bust' category. We power-ranked those teams here.

Ranking the biggest boom or bust teams as training camps get moving in the 2026 offseason

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone one-and-done in the playoffs in the 2021, 2023, and 2025 seasons. This up-and-down behavior is something that simply cannot continue into 2026. The long-term stability of this team is questionable, at best, if this keeps up. This offseason, the Eagles sent wide receiver AJ Brown to the New England Patriots and also hired Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator.

Yet again, there is major offensive change, and it's easy to see why there is now a ton of pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts, perhaps more than he has ever had. With no Brown in the mix, the offense is going to rely on him a lot more to produce as a passer, which is not his strength.

And with how good these rosters typically are, another iffy season could prompt some major change despite the overall recent success.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big splash in free agency in signing Kenneth Walker III, who should bring modest running back production to the backfield. However, the Chiefs lost three starting defensive backs in free agency in Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook.

Kansas City still has notable weaknesses on the roster on the backend of the defense, at wide receiver, and perhaps even on the defensive line outside of Chris Jones. Many, though, seem to be amping up the Walker signing a lot, as that could open things up on offense, but the Chiefs finished third in the AFC West last year with just six wins, and it's going to be quite the lift to likely have to win four more games to get back into the playoffs.

But at the same time, doubting Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is not wise...