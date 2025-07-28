Noah Fant can save one NFL team from their worst offseason mistake

It's rare to be at the end of the month of July and have a prominent free agent under the age of 30 still searching for a new team. As the Seattle Seahawks have done all offseason, they stayed on theme in July by moving on from tight end Noah Fant, who was previously acquired by the team in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos.

Fant didn't produce anywhere near what we saw from him in Denver while he was with the Seattle Seahawks, but he has a chance as a rare free agent available in the later portion of July to really help another team fix arguably their worst mistake of the 2025 offseason thus far.

The Miami Dolphins have made a handful of really bold moves this offseason, but their trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers to offload both defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith take the cake. The decision to trade away Smith, in particular, felt like a short-sighted move for the Dolphins, who have plans of contending in 2025.

Noah Fant can help Dolphins fix massive Jonnu Smith mistake in 2025

Smith was not just productive for the Dolphins last season, but wound up as one of the most productive receivers at the tight end position across the entire NFL. He caught a career-best 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. After seeing him produce at that level, Arthur Smith (formerly the Falcons head coach and now the OC with the Steelers) had to have him back.

The Steelers managed to get Smith from the Dolphins for pennies on the dollar and everyone was left scratching their heads at the move. The Dolphins then pivoted to a trade to acquire the previously retired Darren Waller from the New York Giants.

Even with Waller on the roster, the Dolphins need help at tight end, and thankfully, they also realize that. They're the third team to bring in Noah Fant for a free agent visit, and he can really help them.

Sources: The #Dolphins are hosting free agent TE Noah Fant on a visit today.



It’s Fant’s third visit, having already met with the #Bengals and #Saints, as he continues to draw significant interest. Miami recently traded TE Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/BRH50Sb4ur — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 28, 2025

Even though Fant may be a cautionary tale against drafting first-round tight ends, and even though he's about to reach "journeyman" status as an NFL player, he's still an effective option in the passing game. He also is a very good athlete with speed who could really excel in Mike McDaniel's offense there in Miami, which highlights tight ends with the ability to make plays after the catch.

Fant could be a godsend for the Dolphins after the Jonnu Smith deal. And if it was money they were concerned about with Smith, they might be able to replace him effectively for a bargain, thanks to Fant.