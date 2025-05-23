Offensive playmakers who must step up for each AFC South team in 2025

Nobody is under the illusion that the AFC South was some sort of powerhouse division in the 2024 season, but that doesn't mean things will be the same in 2025.

The AFC South has a new infusion of some of the best talent in this year's rookie class with the top two picks overall heading to the Titans (Cam Ward) and Jaguars (Travis Hunter). The Texans have a pretty firm grasp on the top of this division right now, but you never know when a new infusion of talent is going to turn a division on its head.

Could a handful of young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball change the course of some of these teams? We're going to take a look at one player for each team at the offensive skill positions who could help each team reach their fullest potential.

AFC South offensive playmakers who must step up in 2025

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB

Even though you'd love to stay away from the obvious players on a list like this and maybe go for some deeper cuts, there's nobody more crucial to the Titans flipping the script as the worst team in football last year than Cam "The Incarnate" Ward.

Ward started off his collegiate career with The Incarnate Word and eventually became the #1 overall pick at Miami. He's no stranger to adversity and he's got the playmaker gene. If he picks things up quickly like we saw from Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix last year, it could be a quick rise to the top of the division for the Titans.

Houston Texans: Jayden Higgins, WR

With the loss of Stefon Diggs in NFL Free Agency and the injury to Tank Dell in the playoffs last year, the Houston Texans need young receivers to step up in the passing game to take pressure off of both quarterback CJ Stroud and WR1 Nico Collins.

Instead of going after a player who contrasts with Collins in terms of size and play style, they doubled up with the addition of Jayden Higgins, another big-bodied receiver who drew some comparisons to Collins in the pre-draft process.

Higgins has to step up big as a rookie for the Texans to fend off some of the other up-and-coming teams in the AFC South and with all of the attention that Nico Collins draws, he should get plenty of favorable matchups.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR

In a year where there were six quarterbacks taken in the top 12 overall picks as well as multiple of those QBs hitting early on, the Jaguars still had an Offensive Rookie of the Year contender in Brian Thomas Jr.

Could they have another OROY contender at receiver for a second consecutive year? There's no reason to believe Travis Hunter won't be in that mix at season's end. The Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most anticipated rookies in recent memory for the NFL as one of the only two-way players you'll ever see.

How Hunter impacts the Jacksonville offense will be of paramount importance and just like Higgins in Houston, Hunter stands to benefit from all the attention Brian Thomas will receive in Jacksonville.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB

The Indianapolis Colts might be fed up with Anthony Richardson, and the signing of Daniel Jones could be Richardson's last warning sign to put it all together.

The last two years have been tough for Richardson, who looked extremely promising early in 2023 before going down with an injury and then completely lost in most of his appearances in 2024. Richardson has dual-threat abilities and undoubtedly has big-time talent, but does he have what it takes to be a starter in the NFL?

If Richardson can be even a 60 percent passer this season, the Colts might win 12 games. They have so many talented players at the skill positions and a defense that should be in the top half of the league, at worst.