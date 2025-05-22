Offensive playmakers who must step up for each AFC West team in 2025

The AFC West had three teams reach the playoffs last season and they figure to be even better in the 2025 season with the arrival of Geno Smith as the new starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West boasts the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs as well as three teams who won double-digit games last season (Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos).

This division has the ultimate Mount Rushmore of current NFL head coaches with Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, and now Pete Carroll joining the fray. These coaches are going to be tasked with not only getting their teams another Lombardi, but maximizing their rosters along the way.

If the teams in the AFC West are going to reach their full potential, they've got some young playmakers on offense who desperately need to step up and produce in order to make that happen. We're going to take a look at one young playmaker from each team under the spotlight.

AFC West playmakers on offense who must step up in 2025

Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR

There are so many different names you could point to for the Chargers this coming season. They need Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to step up, but Quentin Johnston is entering a crucial season in which he might be on the cusp of becoming a journeyman receiver.

The Chargers already reunited with Mike Williams this offseason, indicating they are not overly confident in Johnston progressing beyond what we saw last season. He had over 700 receiving yards with eight touchdowns, but he also had one drop for every eight receptions (7 drops on 55 catches).

Johnston was a first-round pick out of TCU and the Chargers' new regime does not have too much attachment to him and probably wouldn't hesitate to trade him away. The Chargers drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this year, putting even more pressure on Johnston to perform. But a breakthrough from Johnston would set this Chargers offense off.

Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Mitchell, RB

Elijah Mitchell is from the 2021 NFL Draft class and is already 27 years old, so calling him "young" here is a bit of a stretch at least in terms of running backs in the NFL. With that being said, Mitchell is someone the Kansas City Chiefs could definitely use a big year from.

The Chiefs had Kareem Hunt as their primary ball-carrier last season and while Hunt was effective enough, he really isn't a viable solution for the long-term nor is he the ideal short-term solution. Isiah Pacheco, when healthy, will be the top back in Kansas City. The arrival of Mitchell should provide some necessary competition for Pacheco and Hunt and he could challenge for RB2 duties.

And we know Kansas City will get those guys involved.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB

Well, we're trying not to state the complete obvious with each of these teams but there is no offensive player more important to the Raiders' success in 2025 than Ashton Jeanty. At least, not out side of Geno Smith.

The Raiders used the 6th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Jeanty, one of the most impressive college running backs you will ever witness. Not only did he lead the nation in rushing last year, but his yardage after contact alone would have ranked second in the country in rushing yards.

The Raiders struggled last year to replace Josh Jacobs and they've gone after the duo of Jeanty and Raheem Mostert to course-correct in 2025. If Jeanty can be the type of impact player the Raiders hope, they should be a dangerous team.

Denver Broncos: Marvin Mims, WR

After the trade deadline last year, the Denver Broncos seemingly unlocked Marvin Mims Jr. as a viable piece of Sean Payton's offense. Mims was borderline non-existent outside of his contributions as a kickoff and punt returner before the NFL trade deadline, but there was a concerted effort to get him more involved in the second half of the season.

And as a deep threat and almost gadget-like player, Mims was highly effective. He finished last year with a 127.3 QB rating when targeted, and if the Broncos can have him more involved from the start of the season and not just having a lightbulb go on late in the year, he can take this offense to another level.

We need to see Mims's game evolve overall since he's basically been a deep threat or getting the ball quickly out in space on fabricated touches. If his repertoire can expand to be more of a threat at every level of the field, he could be a special player.