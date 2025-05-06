One Day 3 Draft Pick Who Could Shock The World During 2025 Season

We’ve had several rookies shine from Day 3 of the NFL Draft over recent years, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua. Wide receiver is a position where rookies can have a big impact right away, despite not having top-100 draft capital. So, who could rise up the depth chart from this year’s class and produce right away?

The Raiders used the No. 108 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select their second receiver in the class, picking Dont’e Thornton from Tennessee. Measuring in at nearly 6’5, 205 pounds, Thornton ran a blazing 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. According to the NFL’s Combine IQ page, Thornton is the only WR to run a 4.35 40-yard dash or faster at 6’4 or taller.

Thornton is a rare athlete whose closest comparison is Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers. However, Thornton is significantly faster and played multiple years in the SEC, compared to Watson playing at North Dakota State. Thornton wasn’t nearly as productive, but he did average 22.7 yards per reception during his two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers.

In a recent article by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, he wrote about 16 Day 3 picks who could start during their rookie season. Not surprisingly, Thornton made the list after landing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Here was his reasoning behind that pick:

"If the Raiders give Thornton a chance on the outside, he very well could join second-round pick Jack Bech in the starting lineup after the first month of the season. He'll need to show he can execute more than just a 9 route to be a starter, but the potential is there." Chad Reuter, NFL.com

The expectation is that Jakobi Meyers and Jack Bech will be the top two receivers on the roster, with Brock Bowers leading the team in targets from the slot. But Thornton has a chance to be the vertical outside receiver who can stretch the field. The Raiders don’t have a very deep depth chart at receiver, and Meyers is the only proven option on the roster.

Geno Smith had a lot of success throwing to D.K. Metcalf down the field while they were together in Seattle, and Thornton has a very similar build and skill set. He’s nowhere as refined as Metcalf coming out of Ole Miss, but it might not take him all that long to get there.

The Raiders aren’t going to ask Thornton to be a polished receiver right away. They know that his route tree will be somewhat limited, and most of his targets will be on vertical routes. However, he can still make a significant impact immediately, especially with teams likely to load the box to stop Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

Don’t be surprised if Thornton gets plenty of looks as an outside receiver during his rookie season because he provides ultra-rare athleticism and YAC (yards after catch) ability that no one else on the roster has. Thornton landed in a fantastic situation and has a real chance to shock the world as a rookie.