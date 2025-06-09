Packers could soon become surprise trade contenders for star CB

The Green Bay Packers and Jaire Alexander have ended their very rocky relationship in shocking fashion. After rumors that he could be traded dating back to earlier in the offseason, and even some last year, Alexander has been flat-out cut by the Packers in the month of June and immediately becomes one of the most interesting veteran free agents on the market.

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

The release of Alexander puts a major question mark on the Packers' roster where there were already some potentially fatal flaws, meaning the decision to cut Alexander could ultimately be a sign of something yet to come for Green Bay.

With a major question mark now at the cornerback position, could the Packers be secret players in the Jalen Ramsey trade market?

It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility at this point.

Packers might have to be in on Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes after Jaire Alexander move

The Packers have legitimate aims on being a contender in the NFC North this season. The Lions have lost enough that they could take a step back, and the Vikings are breaking in a new and unproven starting quarterback. The Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst need to be aggressive in getting a replacement for Alexander, who is a really good player when healthy.

The idea that Jalen Ramsey could be had for a reasonable price at this point is something Green Bay needs to explore. It can still be a short-term addition and placeholder for a more long-term strategy in the future, but Green Bay has forsaken this position for far too long.

The last two offseasons, they have been inexplicably inactive at the cornerback position despite now having lost their entire trio from the 2023 season that looked so promising: Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, and Jaire Alexander.

Getting a veteran like Jalen Ramsey who can raise the floor of the entire group and upgrade the secondary would not be a bad idea at all. If the Rams and other contending teams are interested in adding Ramsey, why wouldn't the Packers be? Maybe Ramsey doesn't want to play in the icy tundra of Green Bay, but the team should definitely be aggressive in finding out.