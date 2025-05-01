Packers made the best third-round pick nobody is talking about

The Green Bay Packers have assembled one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL since the Aaron Rodgers trade, and general manager Brian Gutekunst has taken a fascinating approach to nearly every draft class over the last handful of years. Gutekunst loves to double up on certain positions of need on his roster, and it's worked out for him tremendously.

Sometimes he does more than just doubling up, too.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the theme was adding to the wide receiver position. The Packers had a little bit of fan service in the first round, selecting Texas receiver Matthew Golden and breaking a miserable 23-year drought without adding anybody in the first round at that position (shoutout to Javon Walker).

As fun as the Golden selection was, it was another receiver pick by the Packers in the classic Gutekunst double-up that really stood out. The third-round pick that nobody is talking about is Packers 87th overall pick Savion Williams, an extremely unique playmaker for Matt LaFleur's offense.

Packers stole TCU gadget player Savion Williams in the third round

Williams is the best college receiver since 2017 when it comes to making contested catches, hauling in 50-50 balls a whopping 75 percent of the time. When you look at the data available, Williams's contested catch success rate of 75 percent (nearly four percent higher than the next player, Jaxon Smith-Njigba) is even more impressive because among those top 10 players in contested catch rate, he has the 2nd-highest missed tackles forced.

What does all of this mean? Well, over the last eight years, nobody in college football has been better in contested catch situations than Savion Williams, and barely anybody has been as unstoppable after the catch.

This guy is a dynamic weapon and will be fascinating in Matt LaFleur's offense, which amplifies players with after-the-catch abilities. We've seen guys like Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks really excel early in their NFL careers with the Packers, but Williams is someone who is going to see action early as well.

Not only can the Packers put him in one-on-one situations at receiver, but they can line him up in the backfield. Williams drew some pre-draft comparisons to Deebo Samuel for his physicality after the catch.

Not many folks are talking about this selection for the Packers but Williams will be a player to watch this year as one of the better Day 2 selections made by any team across the NFL.