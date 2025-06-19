Packers' secondary could end their 2025 season before it even begins

The Green Bay Packers cut Jaire Alexander recently, and now their secondary may be their undoing in 2025.

I do believe the Packers had relied on Jaire Alexander returning to the team in 2025 on some sort of revised contract, but with Alexander getting cut and now signing with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay's secondary is hurting, and that is putting it lightly.

Their projected starters on the backend include Carrington Valentine, Evan Williams, Xavier McKinney, Keisean Nixon, and Nate Hobbs, who they signed in free agency.

Their primary depth includes Kamal Hadden, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladipo, Micah Robinson, and Javon Bullard.

The Packers have to think of something to improve their secondary

It really seems like for years now, the Packers have failed to take their roster from good to great.

This could fall on the shoulders of Brian Gutekunst, who has made a ton of quality moves in free agency and in the NFL Draft over the years, but the roster just isn't there yet, and with them being in the loaded NFC North, that's a problem.

An elite GM surely would have been able to find a way to retain Alexander, but since the Packers couldn't, we might see them getting desperate and making some late free agency moves at this position. In 2023, the Packers won nine games, and in 2024, they were able to win two more games, but they've not been able to make a deep playoff run and were one-and-done in 2024.

What's the next move for the Packers to make? How can they improve the secondary before the season starts? It feels like this team is firmly stick in that 'good' tier more than anything else, and with the Chicago Bears getting better this offseason and even the Minnesota Vikings still in a good spot, there is absolutely a scenario where Green Bay finishes dead-last in the NFC North.