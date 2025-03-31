Patriots make shocking pick in 2025 NFL mock draft predictions

At this stage, we are less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft and still have really no idea how things are going to go. Everyone seems to think that the Tennessee Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the 1st overal pick, but even the top pick remains a mystery with less than a month remaining.

Because of that, it's obviously impossible to know what's going to happen with the 4th overall pick where a massive decision looms for the New England Patriots and first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel has one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL in Drake Maye, but Maye was not well-protected last year, and he doesn't have the best weapons.

Even with the addition of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver, the Patriots could be poised to add another weapon early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But if the Pats can't get Travis Hunter in the fold, then it stands to reason that they would be more interested in adding to the offensive line than going with the next best receiver on their board. A couple of recent 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios have the Patriots making a pretty shocking pick at #4 overall...

Patriots take Armand Membou in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

There are actually a handful of recent 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios in which the Patriots are projected to take Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, and almost all of them have different reasoning. CBS Sports put together a mock draft and discussed the idea of Membou even moving inside with the Patriots signing Morgan Moses in NFL free agency.

"Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside. Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye."



- CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole)

What makes this interesting is the fact that these mock draft projections are coming out shortly after Will Campbell checked in at the LSU pro day with his 33-inch arms. Perhaps the Patriots will overlook the fact that Membou was playing right tackle at Missouri and project him as a better option at left tackle than Campbell, who was obviously outstanding at left tackle at LSU.

Or like CBS Sports opines, maybe the Patriots would view Membou as an inside player. Although it's not super glamorous to take a guard in the top five picks of the NFL Draft, that is becoming a premium position more and more in today's NFL.

Membou has been consistently rising up boards and mock drafts since the Senior Bowl. He obviously showed everyone something in Mobile and got the scouts talking to the people they know in the media. Even with his growing hype, it's surprising to see him rise as high as the 4th overall pick in any mock draft scenario, but it's always possible that NFL teams have liked him more than the masses for a lot longer than any of us knows.