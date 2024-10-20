Patriots vs. Jaguars in Week 7 could have huge 2025 NFL Draft implications
The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars play each other in Week 7, and this game could have huge implications in the 2025 NFL Draft. This may also be a rare situation where two of the worst teams in the NFL may just have their franchise QB in the building. Trevor Lawrence has had an up-and-down tenure with the Jaguars.
And while the dysfunction is far from his fault, I'm not sure he's been nearly as good as many of us thought he'd be when he came into the NFL with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Picked at no. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye made his first NFL start for the Patriots in Week 6 and definitely did all he could.
The two teams square off against each other in London to kick off the bulk of Week 7 action in the NFL, and you just have to wonder how big this game is at it pertains to the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, the Patriots hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Jaguars hold the third overall pick.
Funnily enough, both teams' most urgent need could be finding a franchise left tackle. No NFL team is going to openly admit that they are "tanking," but that kind of feels like where each team is headed this season. The Jaguars could be set to blow it all up, as General Manager Trent Baalke and Head Coach Doug Pederson could be on their way out.
The Patriots have de-facto GM Eliot Wolf in his first year in charge of the roster and Head Coach Jerod Mayo in his first season as well. Both teams have some shaky GM'ing and head coaching at this point, so you just have to wonder if both teams are going to use the 2024 NFL Season as a huge springboard to make more sweeping changes next offseason.
It'll be Drake Maye vs. Trevor Lawrence in Week 7, and it could be the "Tank Bowl" for the 2024 NFL Season. While this game may produce some of the ugliest football we'll see this year, the implications this game can have for the 2025 NFL Draft could be flat-out massive.
I wonder if either team is actually wanting to win this game...
The Jaguars are the better team in this game, so I believe they'll come away with a win.