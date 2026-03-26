2026 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers' first-round strategy could not be more clear

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be among the most injured teams in the NFL, and it happened once again in 2025. Despite the mounting injuries, the Niners managed to win 12 games and actually came within one game of the NFC West title.

Sure, they got blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs, but we underrated just how sneaky-good this team was. The roster itself should hopefully see many of the key players return from injury. In free agency, the Niners made a series of strong moves to bolster key positions.

On paper, this team might not have an urgent, burning need right now, but there are still some spots that need a boost, and if the 49ers hope to make another Super Bowl run, something they have done in the 2019 and 2023 seasons, they'll need to take this route in the 2026 NFL Draft.

San Francisco 49ers must continue to bolster the trenches in the 2026 NFL Draft

On paper, the trenches is really the main area where the 49ers have to get better. The offensive line is average, at best, and Trent Williams is not getting any younger. Their interior features names like Rob Jones, Jake Brendel, and Dominick Puni. That group is fine, but another starter is needed.

Along the defensive line, not only is Nick Bosa working his way back from another major injury, but the team doesn't have much depth at the moment and could look to bring in another pass-rusher. Trading for Osa Odighizuwa was a genius move, but the defensive line needs serious depth, and, like the offensive line, likely needs another starter.

Furthermore, trenches are where games are won and lost in the NFL, and if the Niners hope to go on another Super Bowl run, they'll have to shore up both sides of the ball in this regard. We did see the weaponry on offense get an upgrade, as they signed both Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

George Kittle could be ready by Week 1, and both the secondary and linebacker room saw notable additions like Dre Greenlaw and Nate Hobbs. Overall, this roster is in a better spot now than it was one month ago, but the front office still has more work to do.

Getting more aggressive in the trenches is going to make life a lot easier on both sides of the ball. The 49ers' first-round pick in 2026 is currently slated to be the 27th overall selection, so that could be in range for players like EDGEs TJ Parker, Cashius Howell, and Zion Young, and guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

These are the types of players who could thrust this roster to the next level.