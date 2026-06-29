Picking the best QB, RB, WR, and TE in the NFC West for the 2026 season

If there is one division in the NFL heading into the 2026 season that will be must-see TV with superstar appeal in every facet of the game, it's got to be the NFC West.

Although the Arizona Cardinals don't seem to have an ice cube's chance in this division in 2026, even they have a case to be made as a weekly must-watch with their offensive skill players.

But who are the best skill players in the entire division? Quite honestly, this might have been one of the easiest divisions to pick. The rules are simple: You can only pick one QB, RB, WR, and TE out of the pool of players from each of the four teams in the division.

Who are the top offensive weapons in the NFC West heading into the 2026 season?

Picking the top QB, RB, WR, and TE from NFC West teams entering 2026

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Three of the teams in the NFC West have quarterbacks who have received votes for the MVP award over the past handful of seasons, but only the Los Angeles Rams boast a guy who has actually won the award.

Matthew Stafford is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL at this point, but he hasn't lost a step at all. He won the MVP award last season after throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions. His QB rating of 109.2 was easily the best of his NFL career so far.

Last year was the third time in Stafford's NFL career (1st overall pick in 2009) that he threw for over 40 touchdowns, but it was the first time in his career that 40 touchdowns didn't come along with at least 16 interceptions.

Stafford was the definition of "locked in" last year, and although his production is going to be really tough to repeat, he's got all he needs to have another MVP campaign this season.

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

By the time he's done playing football, Christian McCaffrey will go down as arguably the most versatile player in league history.

And that doesn't simply mean he's played the most positions. McCaffrey is the opposite of a "jack of all trades, master of none" as an offensive weapon. Some guys are good at a lot of things but not great at anything. McCaffrey is truly an All-Pro as a runner, receiver, and returner when he needs to be.

He was a 1st-team All-Pro last season, catching 102 passes on top of carrying the ball 311 times. His ability to be featured so heavily and still produce at a ridiculous level is something the league has really not seen all that often.

McCaffrey already has five NFL seasons with at least 1,800 yards from scrimmage. He has three seasons with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage (including last year), and has been a 1st-team All-Pro selection in all of them. McCaffrey is your favorite player's favorite player.

Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

There are some truly elite wide receivers in the NFC West, but the three best playmakers in this division play for the Rams and Seahawks. It was a difficult choice here between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua of the Rams, but Smith-Njigba gets the nod, and deservedly so after winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year last year.

Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes last season for 1,793 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 15.1 yards per reception. He was absolutely unstoppable.

What makes Smith-Njigba so special is how he creates separation and gets open deeper down the field. He's such a fluid mover with no wasted steps. And on top of it all, he caught all of those passes last season with just five drops on 163 total targets. His drop percentage has decreased every year he's been in the league, and it was the lowest of his NFL career (3.1 percent) last season.

Smith-Njigba feels like he's really just getting started. He's such a dynamic threat despite not being the biggest receiver in the league. He threatens every level of the field and has a really special season to build on at the age of just 24 this year.

Tight End: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

It doesn't always work out that all four teams in a division would be represented on a list like this, but that's the way it worked out for the NFC West.

Each team has one player for each of the positions, and we might have saved the best-kept-secret for last.

To be fair, Trey McBride isn't the best-kept secret anymore, but in a division where every other team is competing for a Super Bowl, it's easy for McBride to get lost in the shuffle a little bit. But he is probably the best tight end in the NFL right now, and is deservedly compensated as such. The Cardinals gave him a 4-year deal worth $76 million in total money ($19M AAV).

Over the last three seasons of work, McBride is averaging 108 receptions per 17 games played. He has back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 yards and just had a career-high 11 touchdown catches last season.

He's a game-changer and isn't slowing down anytime soon.