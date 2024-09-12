1 bold prediction for each Week 2 game of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season begins today when the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins square off, so let's make one bold prediction for each Week 2 game. With 16 games still left for each team, there is an insane amount of football left. It's a glorious time for us NFL junkies. Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season brought us some interesting games and storylines.
And those will only increase as we progress into Week 2. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will kick us off in Week 2 in Thursday Night Football. And since there won't be any bye weeks until a bit later on, all 32 teams are again in action. So let's get into it and make one bold prediction for each NFL team in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Buffalo @ Miami - Teams combine for at least 65 points
The Buffalo Bills gave up 28 points to the much less talented Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Well, they travel to Miami to face the high-flying Dolphins in Week 2. Miami possesses the most explosive offense in the NFL and features the best WR duo in the league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Buffalo won't be quite as good as some think in 2024, and while Week 1 isn't always accurate, I find the Bills Week 1 performance to be indicate of what is to come. The Dolphins can also play some pretty awful football at times. While I have no winner prediction here, we'll instead predict that the Bills and Dolphins combine for at least 65 points in what may end up being an early contender for game of the year.
Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen have both shown the ability to be big-time passers, and with this being a good matchup for both offenses, we could be in store for an offense-heavy game, and if that's what you crave, Thursday Night Football could be right up your alley.