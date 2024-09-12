1 bold prediction for each Week 2 game of the 2024 NFL Season
New York (N) @ Washington - Daniel Jones looks worse in Week 2
Is it even possible for Daniel Jones to look worse than he did in Week 1? Yes, it is. The Washington Commanders now employ Dan Quinn as their head coach. Dan Quinn was the best DC for a three-year stretch for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021-2023 seasons. Daniel Jones has thrown one touchdown against three interceptions in his games against Quinn's Cowboys defenses.
Daniel Jones will look rough in Week 2, and it'll somehow be worse than in Week 1.
Los Angeles (A) @ Carolina - Chargers win, but not by as much as we think
The LA Chargers may end up being a solid football team this year, but the roster is far from being competitive enough for the long-term. They won against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, but the Raiders just aren't going to win many games this season. They face off against the Carolina Panthers, who sport one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL in Ejiro Evero.
Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator in the 2022 NFL Season, so Herbert is going to go up against a defensive scheme he went 1-1 against in 2022. In one of those games, Herbert finished with a 66.3 passer rating. It would not surprise me to see Herbert struggle a bit. The Chargers are still going to win, as they are the better team, but it'll be closer than you think.
Cleveland @ Jacksonville - "Big Game Gabe" Davis has 100 rec. yards
Gabe Davis may be the most interesting wide receiver in NFL history. He's a mid-tier no. 2 option who will at times be invisible in certain games and then pop off for 8 catches and over 100 yards. He'll do that in Week 2 at home versus the Cleveland Browns, who let Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense brutalize them.
Big Game Gabe will have one of those big games in what is going to be a Jacksonville Jaguars victory. The Jags blew a lead against the Miami Dolphins late in the game, so the Jags are definitely looking for a bounce-back game. They will get it against Deshaun Watson.