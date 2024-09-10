NFL power rankings: Rankings rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 2
Now with Week 1 officially in the books, let's roll out our rookie QB power rankings ahead of Week 2 in the 2024 NFL Season. Our weekly rookie QB power rankings are here! Three rookie QBs got the start in Week 1, but only one of them was able to come out with a victory. These rankings are most definitely going to be fluid, as player performances change from week to week.
As Week 1 is officially over, let's dive into our first edition of in-season rookie QB power rankings in the 2024 NFL Season.
Unranked: Michael Penix Jr, JJ McCarthy, Drake Maye, etc.
You can't rank the rookie QBs who did not take a snap in their first regular season being in the NFL. JJ McCarthy is also out for the year with a torn meniscus, so we won't see him until 2025. Michael Penix Jr is backing up Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, and I believe it is only a matter of time before we see Drake Make take the starting spot for the New England Patriots.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams finished with less than 100 yards and did not complete 50% of his passes. This isn't a good start for Williams, as he did not lead a touchdown drive, yet the Chicago Bears still won the game. Since Chicago won of course, people seem to be already forgetting that Williams just wasn't playing well.
But yes, he is a rookie, and this is to be expected. He was largely seen as a generational player coming out of USC, so he does have quite a bit to live up to. The Bears do have the necessary personnel on offense to make this work in year one with Williams, but he'll have to show a lot more.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix was easily in the worst environment of the three rookie QBs to get starts in Week 1. He managed to throw for 138 yards and had a rushing touchdown, but the two interceptions he tossed were not good. Still, though, Nix did lead a touchdown drive and took just two sacks.
It was a typical rookie start for Bo Nix, even though social media may have you think that he was downright pathetic. The Broncos did have a chance to win, but could not get one more third-down stop. They didn't get blown out and have some "good" to carry with them into Week 2, their first home game which will come against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders lost in Week 1 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was a modestly efficient day from Jayden Daniels, who made his first NFL start. He completed 70.8% of his passes, thie highest among all rookie starts by far. He threw for 184 yards for a 93.1 passer rating. Daniels also added 88 rushing yards and two rushing scores.
It was a very encouraging start for Daniels and the Washington Commanders, loss aside. They have to be pleased with what they saw from the rookie playing against a tough defense. Can Daniels stay atop these rankings?