1 bold prediction for each Week 2 game of the 2024 NFL Season
Las Vegas @ Baltimore - Gardner Minshew throws 3 interceptions
Gardner Minshew is not a good quarterback and is going to play against one of the best defenses in the NFL on their home turf. The Raiders are also a bad football team, so the Baltimore Ravens are going to feast against Minshew, as the backup-caliber QB is going to throw three interceptions in a blowout loss.
Questions may already begin about Minshew getting sent to the bench for Aidan O'Connell. The Raiders likely hoped that O'Connell would have won the starting job, but he didn't. I would guess that at some point, the Raiders give AOC some starts.
Los Angeles (N) @ Arizona - Cardinals get their first win of the season
The Los Angeles Rams are already banged up severely, which is not great. And the Arizona Cardinals are going to be a lot better than people think in 2024, as evidenced by their close Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will defend their home turf in this NFC West matchup and squeak out a victory.
This would drop the Rams to an 0-2 mark and plague the team with more questions about their viability this season.
Pittsburgh @ Denver - Bo Nix and the Broncos improve to 1-1
Bo NIx and the Denver Broncos are going to figure something out. They lost by just six points to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. It's not like they got blown out. The Broncos defensive front had Geno Smith struggling in the first half, so that could be a sneaky-good unit in 2024.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are poised to start Justin Fields in Week 2, and Fields isn't close to being as good as Smith. Fields is also a poor passer and just did not target the middle of the field in their Week 1 win, which they won without a single touchdown.
It's not a good matchup for Fields and the Steelers offense, who may have to rely on the run game. Denver wins this one.