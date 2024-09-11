2024 NFL Season: 3 early Week 2 upsets to watch out for
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is over, so let's turn our attention to Week 2 and cover three games that could end up being upsets.
Yes, more football! The NFL season being underway is just so glorious, as we now have a constant stream of NFL content to provide to you. After the conclusion of Week 1, we can already turn our attention to Week 2 and look at three games that could turn into upsets.
Can these games feature some low-key upsets in Week 2?
Broncos over the Steelers
It appears that Justin Fields is going to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The Steelers did win in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but it took six field goals by Chris Boswell, as they were not able to get into the end zone.
The Broncos defense may actually be a problem in 2024, as their defensive line was absolutely mauling the Seahawks offensive line in the first half, creating two safeties and sacking Smith twice. Denver gets this game at home after losing by just six points with rookie QB Bo Nix making his first NFL start.
It's very likely that the offense settles down a bit and Nix plays better. Justin Fields will be in a more hostile environment in Denver, and it'll be the first time in his career he'll play against the Broncos in Denver, so this could be a win for the Broncos.
Cardinals over the Rams
It feels like the LA Rams now have a season's worth of injuries after Week 1. Numerous injuries along their offensive line and an injury to star wide receiver Puka Nacua now has this team playing a ton of backups. After a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, they'll face the Arizona Cardinals, a team that is going to be better than expected.
It took the Buffalo Bills quite a bit to beat the Cardinals in Week 1, and with the Rams nursing a ton of injuries all of a sudden, them beating Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford would not surprise me.
Vikings over 49ers
The Minnesota Vikings did beat the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 NFL Season for what that is worth. After the Niners notched a high-stakes win against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, they are on short rest and face a sneaky-good Vikings team led by Sam "Sammy Dimes" Darnold.
Darnold may not be as bad as you think, and he'd surely want to try and stick it to his former team. The Niners have really laid some eggs here and there during the Kyle Shanahan era, so them playing poorly from time to time is not something new.
Can Sam Darnold out-duel Brock Purdy in Week 2? Do not count it out.