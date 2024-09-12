1 bold prediction for each Week 2 game of the 2024 NFL Season
Cincinnati @ Kansas City - Bengals lose, more questions pop up about Joe Burrow
Does it feel a bit different for the Cincinnati Bengals this season? They have typically started very close to open up the season year after year, but to me, something deeper feels wrong. Is Joe Burrow's wrist 100%? Who knows, but the Kansas City Chiefs are going to beat the Bengals in Week 2, and we'll begin to hear more questions about the team and about if Burrow is actually healthy enough to be in the lineup.
With two season-ending injuries already, Joe Burrow just cannot stay consistently healthy.
Chicago @ Houston - Caleb Williams again fails to reach 100 passing yards
The Chicago Bears won in Week 1, but Caleb Williams was not able to lead a touchdown drive and was also not able to reach 100 passing yards, either. It may take a lot of time for Williams to ease into the NFL, and the Houston Texans have a fierce defensive front, so I would expect Williams to be running for his life.
For the second week in a row, and to begin his NFL career, the Bears quarterback is going to again fail to reach 100 passing yards. The Texans are going to win the game handily, and perhaps after Week 2, we'll begin to hear some more fair and balanced criticism of Williams for his poor performances to begin his NFL career.
Atlanta @ Philadelphia - Kirk Cousins picks apart the Eagles defense in a Falcons win
Kirk Cousins looked awful in Week 1, and it did not seem like he was able to step into and drive his throws. Perhaps his Achilles is not truly 100%. Cousins is in his age-36 season and is surely in the last few years of his career, but for the last decade he's been one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL.
Kirk Cousins is going to figure it out in Atlanta, and it may come in Week 2 against an Eagles defense that wasn't all that great in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.