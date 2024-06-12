1 reason why each AFC team could make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season
Could there be a viable reason for each team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot for the 2024 NFL Season? There are come clearly weak and clearly strong teams present. No one is going to argue about whether or not teams like the Chiefs and Bengals will make the playoffs.
However, there are some more interesting teams whose seasons could go either way. If we dig deep enough, though, we can probably find a reason for each AFC team to find themselves in the playoffs for the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow stays healthy and Bengals pick up where they left off
Joe Burrow has never played a full season in the NFL, which is crazy to think about. Burrow simply needs to stay healthy, and while it's easier said than done, it's the one thing that is going to continue to hold the Cincinnati Bengals back.
If Burrow can end up playing a majority of the season or even all of it, Cincy has all the firepower necessary to make a deep playoff run.
Baltimore Ravens - Ravens do not suffer major injuries and Lamar Jackson continues to be his normal self
Yeah, this one is obvious. The Ravens have dealt with some serious injuries in recent years that have limited their overall success, but as long as that does not happen and Lamar Jackson is still Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens will be just fine, finish with at least 10 wins, and again find themselves in the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson begins to look like his old self and the defense stays strong
If Deshaun Watson can regain his Houston Texans form, the Cleveland Browns would be Super Bowl contenders. They had the best defense in the NFL last year, and their only missing piece is getting the QB situation stabilized. All the pressure is on Watson now.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Another stout defense paves way for modest but efficient offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to again field a top defense, which can take some pressure off the offense and allow them to function as a modest unit, perhaps hitting the 20 points per game mark. That could be just enough for the Steelers to again appear in the postseason, even with a lower ceiling.