1 reason why each AFC team could make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season
AFC South
Houston Texans - Texans build on very encouraging 2023 season with major offseason additions
The Houston Texans logical next step is a deep playoff run in 2024. They won 10 games in 2023 with a rookie head coach and quarterback, so the potential is there for a huge reason. They also made some major offseason additions in Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, and Joe Mixon.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaguars enjoy better injury luck and build off of their breakout 2022 season
The Jaguars did deal with some injuries in 2023 and were not able to build on their breakout year in 2022. Well, I do believe Jacksonville is going to operate as if they are going to forget about 2023 and try to build on 2022, where they made the playoffs and won a postseason game.
Trevor Lawrence also needs to play better as well.
Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson is legit and makes the year two leap
The Colts went 9-8 in 2023, so they really have a chance to be excellent in 2024 if Anthony Richardson is legit and can make the year two leap. If he can, the Colts will be in the mix for the AFC South title. If not, the Colts may regress from 2023.
Tennessee Titans - Veteran WRs help lead Will Levis to huge year two jump
I am not at all high on the Tennessee Titans, but their trio of veteran wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd could help in the development of Will Levis. Levis could make a nice leap in 2024 and help lead Tennessee into the postseason, but that is a very small possibility in my opinion.