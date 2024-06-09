Texans new pass rush duo might be too much for NFL to handle in 2024 season
The Houston Texans may end up having one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2024, and their new pass rush duo is going to fuel that. The Texans took Will Anderson Jr with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and both he and CJ Stroud helped steer the Texans franchise back onto the right path.
The 2023 went so well that GM Nick Caserio decided it was time to go all-in, so one of his biggest moves was signing fellow pass rusher Danielle Hunter in free agency. It was a great move, and now Hunter and Anderson form what could be the best pass rush duo in the NFL for years to come.
In 2023. Hunter and Lewis combined for 23.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and 44 QB hits. A stellar season from Anderson in year one earned him a Pro Bowl and the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
However, he's not satisfied.
Will Anderson Jr spoke recently about his rookie season:
""Yes, going back, I'm like, 'Bro, what are you doing?! Why were you doing that, like what were you thinking?' I'm like, bro, I can't watch this anymore," he said. "But really just working my pass rush, man, keeping half-a-man (drills), working the edge, working on getting extension at the top of my rush and just finishing on the quarterback with precision. Those are the top things I've really been working on and focusing on this offseason.""- Will Anderson Jr / NFL.com
This is a great mindset for any player to have. Will Anderson Jr had a pretty strong season for a veteran pass rusher, so him doing what he did as a rookie is flat-out sensational, but he clearly thinks he has a ton of room for improvement. The pass rush duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr is just unfair for opposite defenses.
It'll be a handful for opposing offensive lines to deal with, and heck, they simply might not be able to deal with the rush.