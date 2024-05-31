1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Too many veterans leaving
The Buffalo Bills did have to part ways with quite a few veteran players this past offseason an effort to get more cap-compliant. Them having to do this re-tooling might catch up to them in 2024, so if they do miss the playoffs, their sheer lack of talent could be a reason why.
New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers isn't himself
The New York Jets will again go as Aaron Rodgers goes, so if Rodgers isn't himself after this Achilles injury, the Jets are going to be bad again. The last time Aaron Rodgers did play a full season, the 2022 year, he wasn't that great, finishing with a passer rating in the low-90s.
That was two years ago, so the four-time MVP may have an uphill battle to enjoy success again in the NFL.
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa gets hurt + team again can't play in cold weather
The Miami Dolphins have made the postseason in both years of the Mike McDaniel era, but two reasons why they could miss in 2024 would be because of a major injury to Tua Tagovailoa, who has battled injuries during his college and NFL career, and due to them not being able to play in cold weather.
That could come back to (frost)bite them late in the year and could push them out of the playoffs in the final weeks.
New England Patriots - Do I need to explain?
No but really, do I have to explain?