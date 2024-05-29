Who are the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season?
Last season could be argued as the year of the backup quarterback. That could mean that 2024 could be the year of the starting quarterback, especially with how the NFL draft started this year. As usual, exceptional quarterback play is expected but how do all the quarterbacks rank? Specifically, who can be considered to be one of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL?
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Unsurprisingly, the golden child, the face of the league, the three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is the best. Without Mahomes, the Chiefs are nowhere near as good as they are even with the talent of Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, and rookie receiver Xavier Worthy. He's a generational player who's dominated every defense he's faced. Mahomes will now lead the Chiefs into the season where they will try to win their third straight Super Bowl.
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
The reigning MVP comes second. However, the playoffs have been Lamar Jackson's kryptonite. Yes, he's led the Ravens to the AFC Championship, but he has failed to reach the Super Bowl. Jackson is the best rushing quarterback the league has seen since Michael Vick, but, not having a Super Bowl title or appearance does affect his legacy. 2024 could be the year of the Raven, but Lamar will have to play at another MVP level and this time not choke in the biggest game of his career.
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Yes, Jalen Hurts is third. The Eagles collapsed last season but that shouldn't knock Hurts' ability as a quarterback. Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance and were just minutes away from winning it. Hurts had the offense built around him which has allowed him to ascend as a top quarterback in the league. Given that the NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner in years, it should be expected that Philadelphia wins the division since the Dallas Cowboys won it last season. In a way, this could be a redemption season for Hurts and Eagles given how bad they finished last year. Expect Hurts to be right in the thick of things for MVP.
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
This is the most important season in Burrow's young career. This is the second time he's coming off of a season-ending injury. But, when he's healthy, Burrow is the most accurate quarterback in the NFL and overall one of the best. The reason why he's fourth is because of his injury history. The Bengals will be a team to watch all season long, especially if Burrow stays upright.
5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
The best offseason award belongs to the Houston Texans. They gave C.J. Stroud a weapon in Stefon Diggs. Diggs joins an already talented wide receiving corps. Stroud, the offensive rookie of the year will continue his dominance because he now has a triple-headed monster at wide receiver. He also has a great wall of an offensive line and now he also has a great running back in Joe Mixon. Overall, Houston could challenge Kansas City and Baltimore next season as the top team in the AFC.
6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers were just minutes away from dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl back in February. Brock Purdy has been quite the surprise since taking the reigns his rookie season. Having the skills players around him certainly has helped him develop into a top quarterback in the league. As long as Purdy stays under center, the 49ers are going to continue to be the top team in the NFC. It's only a matter of time before Purdy is hoisting the Lombardi trophy. The Purdy to Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk connection is arguably the hardest to stop.
7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
This could be a surprise to some. Josh Allen sits at seven simply because there's a chance he returns to the Josh Allen pre-Stefon Diggs. Without Diggs, Allen struggled as a quarterback. Now, the Bills are weak at wide receiver. Yes, they took Keon Coleman in the draft, but, he's yet to see an NFL field. The best receiver currently is arguably Curtis Samuel, arguably because they're all mid-tier receivers. The island of misfit toys if you will.
8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Being sent to Detroit was the best thing to happen to Jared Goff. Goff is exactly who Detroit needed to lead them. The Lions were the darlings of the NFL last season and everyone will be rooting for them again. Surrounding Goff with young talent was the best decision the Lions organization made. By far, Goff will continue to shred defenses with Amon-Ra St. Brown and his tight end Sam LaPorta.
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys became a better team when Dak Prescott took over for Tony Romo. Then again, it doesn't take much to be better than Romo. Prescott enters a contract year so he will be looking to prove he's worth another long-term deal in Dallas or elsewhere. Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have an unbreakable connection. However, the one thing that has toppled Prescott in his career, is the postseason. Prescott needs to be successful and lead Dallas to the postseason and have a run in the playoffs.
10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love had all the momentum towards the end of last season and into the postseason. He helped the Packers stun the Cowboys in the playoffs. He also built chemistry with all of his receivers. Now, with a full year under his belt, he will play better for Green Bay and challenge the Lions in the NFC North. Love has the potential to end the season even higher on this list. Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs will be the triple threat for Love at receiver, and he will also have relief with Josh Jacobs as his running back. Love and the Packers could quietly dominate their way through the regular season.