1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
NFC North
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff reverts back to final years-LA Rams version
Jared Goff was playing mediocre football in 2019 and 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, as he combined for just 42 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. In the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions, he's combined for 59 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. One of the only ways that the Lions miss the playoffs this year is if Goff reverts back to his old self.
Chicago Bears - Too young and inexperienced
I do not think it's out of the question for the Chicago Bears to be in the playoff hunt this year, but their sheer youth and inexperience could keep them on the outside looking in. They do have one of the seven-best rosters in the NFC, but could be looking at the 2025 season as where a window opens.
Minnesota Vikings - Quarterback situation needs to settle for a year
No matter if it's Sam Darnold or JJ McCarthy starting for the Minnesota Vikings, the organization may have to settle their QB situation for most of the 2024 NFL Season to find the long-term answer. They hope it's McCarthy, but he might take his lumps in 2024. The Vikings could be dangerous in 2025 if McCarthy can make the popular year two quarterback jump.
Green Bay Packers - Was Jordan Love a one-year wonder?
Did Jordan Love simply happen to catch fire in 2023? Was it just a one-year wonder? If it was, the Green Bay Packers will surely miss the postseason, as they'd then have way more questions than answers at the QB position. It's a scary thought, but Love has not put a full season of good play on film.