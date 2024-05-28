PFF has Chicago Bears wide receivers trio rated among the best in the NFL
The Chicago Bears were very busy this offseason revamping the offense. General Manager Ryan Poles knew he was going to let the popular Justin Fields go and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. He knew, however, that he had to put Williams in the best situation to succeed. If he didn't, it would cost many people, especially him, their jobs.
Poles set out to turn an offense that struggled to move the ball and score points into one that could be a scoring machine. He either added quality starters or depth throughout the offense, bringing in players like D'Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton, and Matt Pryor. He also added six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Poles did not just add veterans to help. He also used the draft to continue to stack the offense. After selecting Williams with the top pick, he picked up wide receiver Rome Odunze and Kiran Amegadjie on the offensive line.
The Chicago Bears did a great job of improving the offense this offseason. Now people around the league are noticing what GM Ryan Poles is building.
Now Williams is entering the best situation any quarterback selected number one has ever had to start a career. He has a high-performing machine in his control. While he received most of the attention, people around the NFL noticed how the wide receivers unit worked out.
The Bears now boast one of the top trio of receivers in the league. Moore and Allen combined had 2,607 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season. For his part, Odunze had 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the Washington Huskies into College Football's Championship Game.
This is a very different receivers unit for the Bears. They have three fast, athletic, tough, and great route-runners. All three have a chance to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. The question is how Williams will make them happy.
Bears getting recognition for their work
The Chicago Bears fans were certainly happy with what Poles did this offseason. Now the rest of the league is realizing it as well. Most analysts have praised Poles and the Bears for the moves they made. Pro Football Focus is really high on them, though.
Last week, Sam Monson published an article that ranked all three of the Chicago Bears' top receivers in the top 32 in the league. That means he thinks the Bears have not one, not two, but three WR1s on the roster.
Monson had Moore as the highest-ranking receiver, number 12 in the league. He had high praise for his ability to play well despite dealing with struggling quarterbacks.
"Justin Fields was not seeing the game well at all early in the year, and despite that, DJ Moore was still able to rack up 1,364 yards at 2.31 yards per route run. He has proven to be an exceptionally effective receiver in all areas regardless of quarterback during his career."
In spite of Fields' struggles last season Moore had the best season of his career. He had career highs in In addition to career highs in yards and touchdowns, he also had career highs in catches (96), first downs (64), yards per game (80.2), and catch percentage (70.6 percent).
Allen came next at 22. Despite playing in 13 games, he ranked 11th in receiving yards and tied for 18th in receiving touchdowns. Yes, he is 32 years old. However, his game is dependent on his route-running, not his speed. As long as he continues his elite route-running he will be a great asset for Williams.
Odunze ranks 29th on this list. Being selected ninth in the draft, he was the third wide receiver picked. In normal situations he would have been the number one receiver chosen, With Marvin Harrison Jr and Malik Nabers, Odunze was in a unique situation. The Bears were the beneficiaries.
"Rome Odunze would have been the first receiver drafted in most normal years but was the third off the board in this loaded draft class. Odunze brings an athletic profile to the table that can dominate NFL-level athletes and is especially good at winning contested catches."
Some people are concerned about any of the trio becoming frustrated if they don't receive the targets they feel they should have. Throw in the tight ends and running backs getting targets, the targets for the Big 3 could be limited among them. However, none of them see that to be a problem.
They are all saying the right things -- that they want what is best for the team and they will be happy seeing their teammates succeed. Hopefully, that remains true once the season begins.
We could be seeing the start of a new era of Chicago Bears football this season. Most fans are not used to seeing a high-flying offense in Chicago. If things fall into place, Soldier Field could be rocking and the scoreboard could have smoke coming out of it with all the points scored.