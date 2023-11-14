2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Minnesota Vikings (6-4) @ Denver Broncos
Sunday, November 19th, 8:20 PM ET
The Minnesota Vikings were 1-4 at one point and likely headed towards a lost season and a coming rebuild. However, this team has rattled off five-straight wins and are now right back in the thick of everything in the NFC. Backup QB Josh Dobbs was famously acquired at the deadline and had to come in during Week 9 when Jaren Hall left the game with an injury.
Dobbs has helped lead the Vikings to two straight wins and will get a huge test against the Denver Broncos, in Denver, on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos are now 4-5 after a huge win on Monday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills. All of a sudden, Denver has learned how to close out games and has ripped out three wins in a row, two of them against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
I don't think this team is worried about Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings. Denver's defense has played out of their minds over the last month and going up against a career-backup QB is only going to make this game easier to predict.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-13