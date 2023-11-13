2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: 49ers, Vikings soaring
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 season?
The NFL playoff picture is hilariously muddy after 10 weeks of play are nearly in the books. With everyone's season already shockingly into November (time flies when you're having fun), we know less now than you certainly expect to know at this point of the season. As we look at the latest 2023 NFL power rankings leading up to Week 11, there are only nine NFL teams with fewer than four wins right now, including the Denver Broncos, who haven't played just yet.
It was a thrilling week of NFL action on Sunday with teams blowing leads, others coming up clutch, and amazing storylines all across the league. Arguably the best story in the NFL right now will take center stage in prime time on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 as Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings absolutely rolled to their sixth straight win.
The Vikings have overcome an 0-4 start, the Houston Texans just won a playoff-type game on the road in Cincinnati, the Cleveland Browns keep on making noise, and the 49ers are back. Let's get to our Week 11 NFL power rankings.
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 11
32. New York Giants (2-8)
There may be worse teams than the Giants in record right now, but I think this team has proven to be the absolute worst in the NFL so far this season. At least the Carolina Panthers have a plan at the quarterback position. The Giants just don't have the look of a team that's going to win another game this season.
Watching the Giants trot out Tommy Devito against the Dallas Cowboys felt like watching the Denver Broncos trot out Kendall Hinton against the New Orleans Saints back in 2020. You just wonder while you're watching it, "What are we doing here? Seriously."
Watching the Giants trot out Tommy Devito against the Dallas Cowboys felt like watching the Denver Broncos trot out Kendall Hinton against the New Orleans Saints back in 2020. You just wonder while you're watching it, "What are we doing here? Seriously."
31. Carolina Panthers (1-8)
The Carolina Panthers added insult to injury this past week. Not only did they lose to the Chicago Bears with rookie undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent starting at quarterback, but their loss to the Bears put the Panthers back in the driver's seat to send Chicago the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Even after an incredible offseason, the Panthers have been horrendous this season. The process with Frank Reich looks like it's going to take more time than anyone really anticipated.