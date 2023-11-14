2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
Chicago Bears (3-7) @ Detroit Lions (7-2)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
Man, this could be a total blowout. I don't think this game has upset on it at all. The Detroit Lions are soaring and are inching closer and closer to wrapping up an NFC North title, which would be their first in about 48 years. The Chicago Bears are a bad team and will probably get Justin Fields back into the lineup this week.
Both sides of the ball are working for Detroit, but Chicago cannot say the same thing. The Lions fanbase is probably getting more excited with each passing week, and I think getting to 8-2 in front of the home crowed would be amazing for them to witness. Honestly, why isn't Jared Goff getting more run in the MVP conversation? Depending on how next week goes, the Lions could be tied for the best record in football.
Dan Campbell also needs more love for Coach of the Year, too. I don't think this is a close game.
Predictions: Lions win 31-13