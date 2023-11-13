Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
At this point, the Chicago Bears sit with the 5th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they also have Carolina's pick, which is No. 1 overall.
Maybe Colin Cowherd forgot that, but these days, talking heads on television spew whatever they want and lose credibility in the process. But forget those folks for a second; it's time to take a different look at the draft for the Bears.
As much as the franchise desperately needs a QB, this draft class doesn't have a consensus option. Does that mean the Bears shouldn't draft one? Not necessarily, but the right model to follow is to build the right team before adding the QB. See the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
What they both have in common is that their team was built with culture-driven players AND blue-chip talent before they added the QB. Having blue-chip prospects around a franchsie QB on a rookie deal is the way to go. If the Bears are smart to follow that model, it can set them up for years of success.
Right now, they don't have those players. Darnell Wright is a nice starting piece, but he only occupies one spot on the offensive line. DJ Moore is a talented WR, but he can't do it all by himself. That needs to be changed. Jaylon Johnson is a good cornerback and very young, but is he worth the hefty contract he may be seeking?
Chicago landed Montez Sweat in a trade from Washington and compensated him handsomely. But was it worth the trade? Maybe so, maybe not. Either way, the Bears need to add more pieces. If you had to ask any reasonable fan right now (not Mike Lombardi) who do the Bears have as building blocks, here they are: Darnell Wright, DJ Moore, Jaylon Johnson, and Montez Sweat. That's it.
Other than that, every other player can be replaced and may need to be. Even those like Cole Kmet and Jaquan Brisker, etc. Everyone can be replaced. This roster needs a complete refill of talent. That's where the 2024 NFL Draft comes in.
There are some really gifted blue-chip prospects in this draft, and if Chicago plays their cards right, they may land two or even three of them. However, as much as they may want a QB, this year might not be the right time to do so.
Let's take a look at this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, starting with the No. 1 overall pick and the Bears landing a generational talent, but at a different position.