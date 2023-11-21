2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Another week gone by and what a week it was in Week 11 for the NFL. More close games, more games with potentially massive playoff implications, and more dazzling performances from some of the league's best. And now, we get the chance to make our NFL picks and predictions for Week 12, one of the most fun weeks of the NFL season.
What makes this a fun week? Thanksgiving, of course.
There will be three games played on Thursday afternoon, and a Black Friday game for fans as well. You fantasy football players will be on your toes all weekend with this loaded slate of games, which features three pretty epic Thanksgiving matchups and some big ones on Sunday as well.
Week 12 NFL picks and score predictions
Week 12 byes: No teams on bye week
Green Bay Packers (4-6) @ Detroit Lions (8-2)
Thursday, November 23, 12:30 PM ET
The Detroit Lions are simply one of the best teams to watch in the NFL this season and one of the league's best teams period.
The Lions trailed late in the fourth quarter at home against the seemingly upstart Chicago Bears with Justin Fields making his return to the field, and there was a little Michigan on Ohio State crime at the end of regulation. Aidan Hutchinson, the former Michigan star edge defender, came screaming off the left side of Detroit’s defense, hit Justin Fields from behind, knocked the ball loose, and sealed the win for the Lions.
The Lions are now 8-2 this season and will host the Packers for their classic annual Thanksgiving Day game, and the Packers are actually bringing some momentum into this one.
Jordan Love has really started finding a groove with his young receivers and is spreading the ball around to everyone effectively. As exciting as that has been to watch players like Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and even tight end Luke Musgrave find their footing as this season has progressed, how can you pick against the Lions at home here?
Prediction: Lions win 28-24