2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
Another week of NFL picks and predictions is in the books, and we've had better weeks. A number of home favorites failed to come through in Week 12 so it's back to the drawing board for Week 13 matchups. And this particular week of NFL football is one of the uglier ones you'll see throughout the course of a season.
But it's still a week of NFL games, and in just a few months, we'll be wishing we had football to watch, so in the spirit of Thanksgiving, let's all be grateful.
With that being said, bad games make for tough NFL picks and score predictions. You've got to expect the unexpected a little bit...
Teams on Week 13 Bye: Bills, Bears, Vikings, Raiders, Giants, Ravens
Seattle Seahawks (6-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
Thursday, November 30, 8:15 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys have been absolutely blowing teams out in their eight wins this season, and have a point differential of 162 points this season, which is the best in the NFL by a decent margin (49ers at 140). Dallas has been getting it done with an explosive offense and a defense that can also put a bunch of points on the board.
Namely, DaRon Bland can put a bunch of points on the board. He's got five interceptions returned for touchdowns this season, and Geno Smith has historically thrown a lot of those. Can Bland get himself a sixth pick-six this week? That would be wild...
The Cowboys are simply playing much better football than the Seahawks right now, but they've also beaten up on a lot of bad teams this season. The Seahawks will give them a better fight, but I still think we'll see Dallas come away with a win.
Prediction: Cowboys win 31-23