2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
Monday, December 4, 8:15 PM ET
This could have been one of the best games of the year if Joe Burrow would have started for the Cincinnati Bengals, but unfortunately, we've seen the last of Joe Burrow this season. The former Heisman winner and number one overall pick, who signed the richest contract in NFL history earlier this year, is done for the year with torn ligaments in his wrist.
It'll be Jake Browning again for the Cincinnati Bengals as they attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.
And with the way things have been going in the AFC this season, those hopes are dwindling by the day. It's not looking particularly good for them in this game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, either.
The Jaguars have been one of the better teams in the NFL this season after coming on strong in the second half of the 2022 campaign. Doug Pederson has done a tremendous job and the Jaguars have one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Trevor Lawrence.
As much as you'd love to see Lawrence and Burrow -- two former #1 picks -- going at it in this game, that's out of the question and I think the Bengals will find themselves a bit overmatched, especially offensively. You never say never, of course, but I think this one is pretty clearly in favor of the home team Jaguars.
Prediction: Jaguars win 26-17