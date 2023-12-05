2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
It's beginning to look a lot like...playoffs. That's right. It's the Holiday Season, there's no doubt about it, but the NFL playoff race is well underway and things have really started to heat up with 13 weeks in the books and Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on deck. There's no question that we need a bit of a bounce-back weekend of NFL picks and score predictions as we took some risks in Week 13 on underdog teams that didn't work out.
But that's the unpredictable nature of the NFL, so predict at your own risk...
There are once again some great matchups on the slate for Week 14 including a matchup that everyone had circled on the calendar at the beginning of the year. Let's jump into this weekend's games.
2023 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Week 14 byes: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders
New England Patriots (2-10) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
Thursday, December 7, 8:15 ET
Wow, America's "Dud" of the Week. This is a horrible game and horrible for NFL fans. Unfortunately, that's just the way things have gone for both the Patriots and the Steelers this year. Teams behind Pittsburgh in the AFC playoff race are wondering what they have to do to draw this kind of schedule next year.
The Steelers have back-to-back games against arguably the two worst teams in the NFL in Arizona and New England, but the comedy of it all is that the Steelers dropped a home game to the Cardinals. Are they going to drop a home game to the hapless Patriots?
New England was shut out by the Chargers (6-0) in Week 13. They are playing as ugly of football as it gets offensively. The Steelers haven't been much better. Maybe these two teams surprise us all, or maybe it's exactly what we all expect.
Prediction: Steelers win 13-10