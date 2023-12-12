2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
Another week of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and what a week it was. The Dallas Cowboys really made the most headlines this week, taking over the top of the NFC East with an impressive win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The playoff picture in the AFC was made even more interesting. Teams are fighting for postseason positioning all over the place, and Week 15 NFL picks and score predictions will be fascinating to make.
This is not a week with a ton of top-tier matchups, but as is always the case the deeper we get into December, it's a race to the finish line.
2023 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 games
Week 15 byes: None
Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Thursday, December 14, 8:15 PM ET
What could have been a matchup of two teams playing for AFC playoff positioning has turned into two teams playing for the higher pick in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for both the Chargers and Raiders, this game on Thursday night will merely serve as a three-hour discussion over what the future might hold for each franchise as the Raiders have obviously moved on from Josh McDaniels, and it seems only a matter of time before the Chargers do the same with Brandon Staley.
Now, there is the added intrigue over what the Chargers are going to do with Justin Herbert, who frctured the index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos.
I think the Raiders probably win a bit of a barn-burner.
Prediction: Raiders win 18-16