2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
Washington Commanders (4-9) @ Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
Sunday, December 17, 4:05 PM ET
The Los Angeles Rams almost pulled off the borderline impossible in Week 14. They very nearly went into Baltimore in December and got a win on the road. That’s not easy for any team to do, much less a team coming from the West Coast to try and pull it off.
And it took the Ravens a miraculous punt return for a touchdown in overtime to fend off the red-hot Rams.
Although the Rams lost that game, you just can’t help but feel a lot better about them as a team overall with the way they played the Ravens. There are no moral victories in the NFL, but you can see a lot in a game like that. The Rams are galvanizing as a team, they are executing well, and they lost a heartbreaker on the road. It happens.
Unfortunately, they had that game slotted on the schedule at the worst possible time, because they could have gained some valuable ground there in the NFC Wild Card race. Now, they get the chance to go back home in Week 15 and get back to .500 with a matchup against the Washington Commanders, who are coming off of a bye but don’t seem to pose much of a threat.
The only thing you really worry about here for the Rams is a letdown after such a hard-fought road game against the Ravens. I think this is a game the Rams will win and get to 7-7. They are substantial 6.5-point favorites.
Prediction: Rams win 27-20