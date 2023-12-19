2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
There's very little in sports better than the stretch run of the NFL season, although it's hard to believe we're already at that point of the 2023 season. We're making NFL picks and score predictions with a Christmas flare, and the NFL is spreading the cheer this holiday season with games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, including multiple games every day except Thursday.
Playoff races are heating up all over the league and after Week 15, we have some really significant matchups coming up in Week 16.
Let's not waste any time. Who is winning in Week 16? Here are our Week 16 NFL picks and score predictions.
New Orleans Saints (7-7) @ Los Angeles Rams (7-7)
Thursday, December 21, 8:15 PM ET
The New Orleans Saints are still in it, but they draw a pretty tough matchup in Week 16 with a road trip to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.
The Saints have found a way this season despite being perhaps one of the most inconsistent teams in the league week to week. But I guess the nice thing about being inconsistent week to week is that the Saints have found a way to win half their games so far, putting them in a position to possibly squeeze into the playoff picture whether as a Wild Card or perhaps even the NFC South division champs.
But if they’re going to win the NFC South, they need this game against the Rams, and I don’t know if they are going to get it. The Rams have been another inconsistent team, but more than the Saints, this Rams team has the feel of a team that has truly been ascending and getting better as the season progresses.
The early betting line has the Rams as four-point favorites in this game, and I like that projection.
Prediction: Rams win 24-20