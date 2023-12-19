2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Washington Commanders (4-10) @ New York Jets (5-9)
After an impressive showing offensively a couple of weekends ago, the New York Jets were back to being pathetic against the Miami Dolphins.
And I mean pathetic.
This game between the Jets and the Commanders is clearly the America's Dud of the Week and it's hard to imagine you'll be seeing much of this game on the Red Zone Channel outside of whatever interceptions get thrown or fumbles are lost.
Both the Commanders and Jets are teams looking forward to next season already at this point. The Jets just have to be grateful their first-round pick is not going to the Green Bay Packers in that Aaron Rodgers trade at this point...
And as bad as the Jets have been offensively this season, I don't see the Washington Commanders posing much of a threat when it comes to playing against this Robert Saleh defense. The Jets have proven, even amidst their offensive struggles, that the defense isn't going to let the team go down without a fight most weeks.
This game should be expected to be very ugly, but I don't know that you can bank on the Jets scoring more than 10 points. Somehow, they are 3.5-point favorites on the opening line.
Prediction: Commanders win 13-10