2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
It was another wild weekend in the NFL with big matchups all across the league and teams making their last-minute pushes for the playoffs. As far as NFL picks and predictions are concerned, it was a pretty good week all around with a couple of surprises. The Denver Broncos were unable to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff race with a disappointing loss at home against the Patriots. The Detroit Lions clinched their first-ever NFC North division title.
Playoff spots have been clinched by a variety of teams at this point but there is still a lot up for grabs. What's going to happen in Week 17 with just two games remaining in the 2023 season? Let's look at our penultimate NFL picks and predictions for this regular season.
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18
New York Jets (6-9) @ Cleveland Browns (10-5)
Thursday, December 28, 8:15 PM ET
As I sit here, it's incredibly hard to believe (and also incredibly fun) what the Cleveland Browns are doing right now. With no Nick Chubb, no Deshaun Watson, no Jack Conklin, and other injury and quarterback issues along the way, the Browns have managed to win 10 games and set themselves up in a great position for the playoffs.
The job that Joe Flacco has done after signing onto the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season is nothing short of miraculous. Flacco was signed off his couch to come and help keep the Browns’ ship afloat, and he’s done more than that. He’s actually looked phenomenal out there, and the chemistry he’s developed with Amari Cooper early on is fun to see.
As good as the New York Jets’ defense has been this year, you can’t help but trust the Browns and Joe Flacco quite a bit more here.
Perhaps the Jets will be looking at what Flacco has done for the Browns and think to themselves, “I shoulda got that…” Flacco is looking like the one that got away for the Jets at this point. It’s tough to see how well this team has played at times, even with incompetence offensively for most of the year.
I think the Browns, playing at home on a short week, keep their hot streak going.
Prediction: Browns win 26-16