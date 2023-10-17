2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season
After a brutal week of NFL picks back in Week 5, it was a much-needed get-right week in Week 6 of NFL picks and score predictions. Even with a variety of upsets over the weekend, it was a productive week of picks and predictions. The question is, can we keep that positive momentum going in Week 7?
We have a lot of teams on a bye week in Week 7, six in total, which means we've got a lot of major fantasy football implications for this week as well as just 13 games overall on the slate. That will make for a very light late afternoon on Sunday, where most fans will be tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift host the Los Angeles Chargers.
Let's get right to it and make our weekly NFL picks and score predictions, still seeking that undefeated week as we approach midseason.
2023 NFL picks and predictions for Week 7 games
Week 7 byes: Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) @ New Orleans Saints (3-3)
Thursday, October 19, 8:15 PM ET
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL and they are heading on the road here early in Week 7 to try and get to 5-2, establishing themselves as the clear favorites early on this season to win the AFC South.
Jacksonville has been getting after it lately both offensively and defensively and they are coming off of a three-interception performance this past weekend against the Colts. It's been a really great stretch of football for the Jaguars dating back to about midway through last season. They're obviously in great position now at 4-2, but they had to claw their way back into the mix after a slow start in 2022.
Going to New Orleans is never easy and the Saints have a strong defense, but this New Orleans offense has been inconsistent at best. Coming off of a tough loss on the road against the Texans, the Saints are one-point favorites in the early betting lines and that speaks to a lack of confidence from the betting experts that New Orleans is going to truly win this game.
As far as NFL picks, I'm torn between the Saints playing great defense at home and the Jaguars being the hotter team overall.
Prediction: Jaguars win 24-22